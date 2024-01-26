NEAR Protocol Trading Down 4.3% This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.87 billion and $247.82 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.85 or 0.00006809 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00077622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00029002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00023091 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000885 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,666,471 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.78054728 USD and is up 5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 349 active market(s) with $144,246,984.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

