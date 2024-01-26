Needham & Company LLC Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $71.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on UBER. Truist Financial cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.29.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $66.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a PE ratio of 134.71 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.