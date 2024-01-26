NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Trading Up 5.1%

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.94. Approximately 123,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 246,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

NET Power Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.37). Analysts anticipate that NET Power Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NET Power

NET Power Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NET Power during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in NET Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

