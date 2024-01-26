NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Trading Up 5.1%

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.94. Approximately 123,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 246,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.
NET Power Stock Up 4.8 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51.
NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.37). Analysts anticipate that NET Power Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of NET Power
NET Power Company Profile
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NET Power
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.