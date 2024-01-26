Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Sells $7,425,589.00 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded up $8.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $570.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,755,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.61. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $579.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

