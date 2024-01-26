NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.150-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.0 million-$840.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.9 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

NetScout Systems stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.53. 583,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.67.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.99 million. Research analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $60,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,264.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $60,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,264.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $105,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Norges Bank bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $20,592,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 1,421.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 588,337 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,286,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,831,000 after purchasing an additional 367,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 238,937 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 732,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 228,324 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

