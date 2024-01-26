Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $866.00

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 866 ($11.00) and last traded at GBX 857 ($10.89), with a volume of 204356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 810 ($10.29).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.42) target price on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Next 15 Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Next 15 Group

Next 15 Group Price Performance

About Next 15 Group

The firm has a market cap of £906.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3,503.85 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 792.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 685.77.

(Get Free Report)

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Next 15 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next 15 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.