NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.450-3.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.430 EPS.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,381,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,552,695. The stock has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average of $62.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.86.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. United Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

