Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) PT Set at C$10.00 by Laurentian

Laurentian set a C$10.00 target price on Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NXR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.29.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

NXR.UN traded down C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$8.25. 414,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,210. The stock has a market capitalization of C$564.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.71. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$6.08 and a 12-month high of C$11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

