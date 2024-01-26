NFT Market Cap Achieves $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00017496 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00020753 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,852.12 or 0.99958147 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011185 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00208736 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.