Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Shares Down 2.9%

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $79.02 and last traded at $79.02. Approximately 819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 37,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NIC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $89.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Insider Transactions at Nicolet Bankshares

In related news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $169,269.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $169,269.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael E. Daniels sold 21,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $1,563,370.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,380.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,345. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

