Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

Nidec Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NJDCY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. 137,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,438. Nidec has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $15.78. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

