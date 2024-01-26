NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,113 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.73. 9,729,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,914,284. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $156.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

