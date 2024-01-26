Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,044 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 718.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 624.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 47.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ARES

Ares Management Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $120.71. The stock had a trading volume of 246,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,707. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.36 and a 200 day moving average of $106.86. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $71.36 and a twelve month high of $121.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.26%.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.