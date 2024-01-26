Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,476,000 after buying an additional 535,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,392,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Power Integrations by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 689,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,274,000 after acquiring an additional 492,905 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Power Integrations by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after acquiring an additional 388,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,388,000 after acquiring an additional 299,127 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 14,652 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,116,775.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $256,701.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,273.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 14,652 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,116,775.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,654. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Stock Down 1.4 %

POWI stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,034. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day moving average is $80.52.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.75 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

