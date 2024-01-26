Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.25

Shares of Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.25 and last traded at $39.19, with a volume of 4538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

Nitto Denko Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nitto Denko Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.