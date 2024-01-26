Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $11,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,082.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,924. The business’s 50 day moving average is $998.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $918.11. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $686.46 and a 12-month high of $1,089.96. The firm has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

A number of analysts recently commented on TDG shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.80.

In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756 in the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

