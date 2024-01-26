Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $15,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 12.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Kroger Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,368,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,889. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.