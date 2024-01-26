Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 415,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of UDR worth $14,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in UDR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 5.2% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in UDR by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,250,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,404. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46.

UDR Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.63%.

UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

