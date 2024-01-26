Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.09 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.60. The stock had a trading volume of 998,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,834. The firm has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $167.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.03.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

