Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $12,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 98,391.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $323,885,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $103.40.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.