Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after buying an additional 5,985,706 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 57.1% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,856,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Boston Properties by 527.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,726,000 after acquiring an additional 966,887 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 29.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,202,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,014,000 after acquiring an additional 952,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.76. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $79.42. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 318.70%.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

