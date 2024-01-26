Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 19,554 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,554 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Regency Centers worth $13,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

REG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,713. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.19. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.56.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 125.82%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.