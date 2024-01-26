Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 25,761 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,761 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $17,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.23.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.91. 5,270,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.