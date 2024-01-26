Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,211 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,469 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $13,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,271. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

