Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,565 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $11,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $169.52. 893,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,363. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.28 and a fifty-two week high of $178.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BLDR. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.73.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

