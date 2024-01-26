Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 757,932 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 75.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 757,932 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $14,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,964,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,298,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,236 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,881 shares of company stock worth $6,603,009. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.12. 6,618,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,460,033. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

