Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 9,067 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,067 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $17,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,331,000 after acquiring an additional 95,633 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,990,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LYB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.43. 1,313,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,581. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

