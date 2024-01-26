Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $15,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded up $2.57 on Friday, reaching $140.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,386,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,404. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $140.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.72. The stock has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

