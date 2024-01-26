Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.87.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Nordstrom Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Nordstrom by 194.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JWN opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.51.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.56%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

