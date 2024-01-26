Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE NSC traded down $2.94 on Friday, reaching $234.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,931. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $255.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1,651.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 30,107 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 413,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

