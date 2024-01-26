Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Shares of Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 75438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21.

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Northern Graphite had a negative net margin of 122.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of C$4.93 million during the quarter.

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

