Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.31%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NFBK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 45,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,983. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $596.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NFBK. StockNews.com lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 658.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

(Get Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.