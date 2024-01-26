Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU)

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATMU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ATMU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. 226,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,648. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 79.43% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $396.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.93 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $101,348.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,533.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 73.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,712,000 after purchasing an additional 705,018 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,697,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 193.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after buying an additional 710,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,563,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

