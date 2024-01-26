Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Lowered to $475.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $498.69.

NYSE NOC traded up $3.41 on Friday, reaching $437.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $470.09 and its 200 day moving average is $456.08. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $496.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

