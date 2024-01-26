NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Upgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $47.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. NorthWestern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.35 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern Energy Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.