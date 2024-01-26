NOV Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,616 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the average daily volume of 180 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in NOV by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.73.

NOV Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NOV has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.78.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

