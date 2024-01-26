NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) & IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Head-To-Head Review

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) and IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

NSTS Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and IF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSTS Bancorp -1.83% -0.19% -0.06% IF Bancorp 8.25% 4.46% 0.37%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSTS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NSTS Bancorp and IF Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and IF Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NSTS Bancorp $7.58 million 6.78 $30,000.00 ($0.04) -241.50 IF Bancorp $36.14 million 1.47 $4.66 million $0.97 16.33

IF Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than NSTS Bancorp. NSTS Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IF Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of IF Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of IF Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IF Bancorp beats NSTS Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans primarily comprising automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it invests in securities; and provides ATM, online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Watseka, Illinois.

