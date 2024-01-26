NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Update

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the December 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NuCana Stock Performance
Shares of NuCana stock remained flat at $0.30 during trading hours on Friday. 579,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,385. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. NuCana has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.88.
NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.
NuCana Company Profile
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.
