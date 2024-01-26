NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Update

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the December 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NuCana Stock Performance

Shares of NuCana stock remained flat at $0.30 during trading hours on Friday. 579,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,385. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. NuCana has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Get NuCana alerts:

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NuCana

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NuCana by 208.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuCana by 88.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuCana by 167.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 48,845 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuCana by 10.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuCana by 163.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 324,010 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NCNA

NuCana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.