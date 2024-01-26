NXM Price Tops $57.03 on Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00017474 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00020714 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,819.52 or 0.99969809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011182 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.52 or 0.00211604 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000640 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 319.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.