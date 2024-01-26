NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.04.

NXPI stock traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,424,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,722. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.65. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $238.27. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,153,900,000 after buying an additional 91,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,757,361,000 after acquiring an additional 966,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,096,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,720,138 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $963,365,000 after purchasing an additional 108,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

