Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.10 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $694.07 million and $30.36 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,254.99 or 0.05381025 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00077622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00029002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00023091 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00014134 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.09998867 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $26,227,220.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

