Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Up to $1.16

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.16, but opened at $1.22. Oatly Group shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 669,597 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $676.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 35.66% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Oatly Group by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 40,566 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Oatly Group by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 636,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 423,971 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,502,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 1,257,812 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Featured Stories

