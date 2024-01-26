Oconee Federal Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:OFED)

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.

OFED stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 750. Oconee Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.18 million, a P/E ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 0.30.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee and Pickens County areas of northwestern South Carolina, and the northeast area of Georgia in Stephens County and Rabun County.

