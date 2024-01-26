Oconee Federal Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:OFED)

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.
OFED stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 750. Oconee Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.18 million, a P/E ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 0.30.
