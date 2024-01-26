OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Update

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the December 31st total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFS. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OFS remained flat at $11.77 during trading hours on Friday. 29,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $157.72 million, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. OFS Capital had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 302.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

