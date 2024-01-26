OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 6,674 Shares

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $152,500.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,426. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 400 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $9,160.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,665 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $558,415.60.

On Friday, January 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 9,700 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $220,384.00.

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of OCCI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.99. 63,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 million, a P/E ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

OFS Credit Cuts Dividend

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is currently -666.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Credit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in OFS Credit during the first quarter worth about $1,206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OFS Credit by 5.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Articles

