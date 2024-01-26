Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 902,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,486 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $29,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OHI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.04. The stock had a trading volume of 499,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,527. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.79. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.