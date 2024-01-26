OMG Network Hits Market Capitalization of $93.03 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $93.03 million and approximately $13.17 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00077356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00029181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00023059 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001470 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

