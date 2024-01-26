Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 702.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,816.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 123,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 117,200 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 243,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after acquiring an additional 64,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.1 %

OMC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.89. 1,255,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,020. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.93 and a 200-day moving average of $81.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.