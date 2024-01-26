Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $90.96. 339,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,114. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.27.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

