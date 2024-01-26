OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on OneMain from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Shares of OMF traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,028. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.53. OneMain has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $50.02. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,050,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

